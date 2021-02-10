TODAY |

Young Wellingtonian raises nearly $42k for disability-friendly swings

Source:  1 NEWS

Six new disability-friendly swings have been given the green light in playgrounds around Wellington after a 13-year-old's mission for more inclusion was met by overwhelming support. 

Cyrus Dahl, 13, made a plea today on national TV, and Kiwis responded in droves. Source: 1 NEWS

Cyrus Dahl, who has cerebral palsy, set up a Givealittle page in hopes of raising enough for two accessible swings after he wasn't able to use the regular equipment at his local playground in Woodridge. 

He wanted to make sure that every person would have the opportunity to enjoy swings at the park, setting up a goal of $25,000 enough to afford two swings for local playgrounds. 

After appearing on Breakfast earlier this week, Kiwis responded in droves and raised thousands within half an hour after the young man appeared on the show. 

TVNZ viewers raise $25k in 30 minutes for young activist's disability swing crusade

The fundraising effort is now tipping towards $42,000, enough to support the building of six specially-designed bucket swings, the first to be introduced in the entire Wellington region. 

"Kia ora whanau, and thank you for your generous donations!!" Cyrus' mum Kris Dahl shared. 

"We have not only met out target but now we can add even more swings at other parks in Wellington!" 

Cyrus, 13, and his mum Kris says all children of all abilities should be able to play at a park. Source: Breakfast

Having partnered up with the Wellington City Council, the new swings are planned to be introduced in five different parks around the area. 

Two are set to roll out as part of the Newlands Park upgrade, which had not previously included room for specialist equipment. 

Other swings have been added to plans for new builds at Shorland Park, Island Bay and Cummings Park Ngaio. 

New Zealand
Social Issues
Wellington
