Young truckie and anti-bullying campaigner surprised with new vehicle to share his message with

Source:  1 NEWS

A young truckie and anti-bullying campaigner has been surprised with a new vehicle to share his message with.

Josh Hart is a worthy recipient of the new big rig. Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp first met Josh Hart nearly two years ago as a truckie taking his vehicle to Auckland primary schools to talk to students after he endured years of bullying at school.

Now, his parents, Deb and Barry Hart, have cooked up a great plan of deception to surprise him with a new truck, beginning back in early March.

Hart believes he's coming to pick up his old truck after a major refurbishment.

"I'm looking forward to driving this loud and proud,” Josh said after seeing his new big rig. 

Josh Hart is the Kiwi truckie with the courageous message to all of us. Source: Seven Sharp

Proud father Barry said: “To have him now drive the country’s biggest, brightest, pink truck - I think’s going to be amazing."

Barry said the focus will now be “getting it around schools and trying to get that truck up and down the country to as many schools as we can”.

"The biggest part for me is it's going to make such a large difference for so many people,” Josh said.

"I'm stoked - very, very special.”

