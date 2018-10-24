TODAY |

Young Northland student confirmed dead after collapsing at school

A young Northland student has died after she collapsed at school on Monday. 

Police confirmed the death of 13-year-old Kamo Intermediate School student Aimee Lindsay to 1 NEWS.

Police in Northland were called to Whāngarei Hospital on Monday evening.

The school's principal Kim sloane said in a statement the year eight student was "unable to be revived".

"It is likely that this tragedy will have a significant impact on students and staff at our school and further afield. There is support in place for anyone who may be distressed," said Ms Sloane.

"Our thoughts are with Aimee’s family and friends at this very sad time."

Police say the coroner is now looking into her death.  

