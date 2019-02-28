Young girl approached by man in white van in Masterton telling her to 'get in'

A man in a white van approached an intermediate-aged schoolgirl in Masterton last week, telling her to get in the vehicle, police say.

Detective Sergeant Bill van Woerkom said in a statement today that police were investigating the incident which occurred about 4.30pm on August 27.

The girl was walking alone on Pownall Street near the duck ponds when she was approached by a man driving a white van.

"The van drove onto the wrong side of the road alongside the girl, and the driver then wound down his window, telling her to get in the van," Ms van Woerkon said. "She refused to do so and ran away to seek help."

The van is described as white with tinted side windows, a sliding door along the driver’s side, and two stripes - possibly grey - running along the bottom.

The man is described as New Zealand European, between 40 and 50 years old, with short balding grey hair, wrinkles, and was unshaven or had a short beard.

"This is a concerning incident and police want to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist the investigation," Mr van Woerkon said.