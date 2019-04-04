'You hit my boy' - Family of Tauranga teen appeal to hit-and-run driver to turn themselves in

The family of the Tauranga teenager are appealing to a hit-and-run driver to turn themselves in after the boy was left badly injured on the roadside.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emma Tays posted a picture of Chester, 13, in hospital after the incident, which reportedly happened last night in the Tauranga suburb of Gate Pa.

"Chester was making his way home last night from his grandma's house on his skateboard around 9.30pm," Tays wrote.

"He was nearing his house down Watling Street, Gate Pa, when a heartless p**** hit him with his car.

"Instead of stopping and checking if he was OK or contacting the ambulance, they decide to drive away and leave Chester injured on the street.

"Neighbours found him and reported the incident but there has yet to be any clues on what happened and who did it.

"Police are trying to investigate but Chester however can’t remember anything.

"So, we as a family would like to ask anyone with any information about this, please message us - and if you are the person who did this, please turn yourself in and save yourself."

A police spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the incident and are appealing for information from the public.

"Around 10pm yesterday a person was struck by a vehicle on Watling Street," police said.

"The person sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

"The driver of the vehicle did not stop to check on the injured person and fled the scene.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has information that can help to identify the vehicle and its driver.

"Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105 quoting file number 201020/7117.