'Yep, that happened, whānau' - Humble Twitch streamer Broxh teaches Ardern art of Māori wood carving

Humble Twitch streamer Broxh had a special guest on his wood carving livestream yesterday.

Jacinda Ardern and Twitch streamer Broxh. Source: Twitch/Broxh_

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern took time out from the campaign trail to meet the streamer and try her hand at some traditional Māori wood carving.

Daytona Taputu, who goes by broxh_ on popular online streaming platform Twitch, shot to fame earlier this year after a clip of him letting viewers know they didn't have to pay money to watch him went viral.

His humble attitude came as other streamers on the platform were making headlines for demanding money from viewers watching their channel.

Yesterday, Ardern surprised the wood carver's viewers when she popped into shot unannounced while he worked on a piece in his backyard.

"I just probably gave everyone an extreme closeup," she said as she stepped into shot.

Broxh then showed her his Twitch setup and explained the philosophy which first got him noticed on the platform.

"I tell them everytime not to sub to me, just look after yourselves," he said as someone gifted five subs on his channel.

Ardern then asked if he could teach her some carving techniques and the pair got to work.

"Can we get hypes in the chat for the Prime Minister please?" Broxh asked as she chipped away.

After Ardern left, Broxh let out a big sigh and added in disbelief: "Yep, that happened, whānau."