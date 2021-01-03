TODAY |

Year in Review: The best of Good Sorts 2020

Source:  1 NEWS

While 2020 saw people kept apart due to the Covid-19 lockdowns last year, it didn't stop New Zealand's Good Sorts from rallying together to make the year just a little bit brighter.

Hadyn Jones looks back at some of the best Good Sorts from last year. Source: 1 NEWS

Fair Go's Hadyn Jones took a look back at some of the best Good Sorts of 2020, including a man who started running ultramarathons to raise money for kids in need of surgery to walk after recovering from two back surgeries, and a teacher who started a farm in his school in the city.

When the lockdowns hit, Kiwis got through it together; Dunedin rest home workers moved in with their dementia patients and kids made newsletters for their street.

Police also got in on the action, Taumarunui officers making a birthday wish come true for a 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who was unable to receive presents due to the lockdown.

Online choirs, school principals making music videos and dancing lawyers also became the new normal.

New Zealand
Social Issues
Television
Good Sorts
