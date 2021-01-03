Year in Review: The best of Good Sorts 2020

While 2020 saw people kept apart due to the Covid-19 lockdowns last year, it didn't stop New Zealand's Good Sorts from rallying together to make the year just a little bit brighter.
Fair Go's Hadyn Jones took a look back at some of the best Good Sorts of 2020, including a man who started running ultramarathons to raise money for kids in need of surgery to walk after recovering from two back surgeries, and a teacher who started a farm in his school in the city.
When the lockdowns hit, Kiwis got through it together; Dunedin rest home workers moved in with their dementia patients and kids made newsletters for their street.
Police also got in on the action, Taumarunui officers making a birthday wish come true for a 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who was unable to receive presents due to the lockdown.
Online choirs, school principals making music videos and dancing lawyers also became the new normal.
Watch the video for the full story.