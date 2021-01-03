Year in Review: The best of Good Sorts 2020

While 2020 saw people kept apart due to the Covid-19 lockdowns last year, it didn't stop New Zealand's Good Sorts from rallying together to make the year just a little bit brighter.

Fair Go's Hadyn Jones took a look back at some of the best Good Sorts of 2020, including a man who started running ultramarathons to raise money for kids in need of surgery to walk after recovering from two back surgeries, and a teacher who started a farm in his school in the city.

When the lockdowns hit, Kiwis got through it together; Dunedin rest home workers moved in with their dementia patients and kids made newsletters for their street.

Police also got in on the action, Taumarunui officers making a birthday wish come true for a 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who was unable to receive presents due to the lockdown.

Online choirs, school principals making music videos and dancing lawyers also became the new normal.