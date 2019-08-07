TODAY |

Would you want to buy a home with a grisly past? Property expert talks about buyers' rights

Whether you're superstitious, or just curious, you might want to know if anything grisly has happened at the house you're considering buying.

But does the vendor and real estate agent need to disclose the potential dark past of the house?

In June 1994, five members of the Bain family were found dead in their Anderson Bay, Dunedin home. It quickly became an infamous address.

A original house was demolished and a new house built on the Dunedin property, which is now up for sale.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Bindi Norwell talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast today about what does and doesn’t need to be disclosed in property sales.

She says it depends on several factors, including what happened and when.

Watch the full interview above to find out.

Real Estate Institute CEO Bindi Norwell talked outlines what does and doesn't need to be disclosed.
