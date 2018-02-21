 

'Worst bit of panic buying I've ever seen' – Takaka supermarket empty after Gita

Essentials have sold out at the local supermarket in Takaka as residents and tourists were left isolated after major slips on Takaka Hill closed the only road out.

All essentials at Fresh Choice in Takaka are sold out as residents and tourists were left isolated after ex-Cyclone Gita.
The numerous slips on Takaka Hill left trees and debris littered all over the road and water rushing over it.

Supermarket owner Roger Tait says: "It's the worst bit of panic buying I’ve seen."

"I don’t think anyone really thought about the hill being closed and I think that’s what prompted the rush this morning."

The essentials are sold out including milk, bread and canned goods.

Mr Tait says they are hoping to have some supermarket essentials barged in by tomorrow.

1 NEWS reporter Kaitlin Ruddock says work has started to clear the slips on the road.

"They’re also looking at alternative ways of how to get transport over to Takaka township, getting food supplies and getting people back out again."

It could be several days before the Takaka Hill road is reopened to one lane.

The footage from the Tasman District was taken as the area was buffeted by high winds and extensive heavy rain.
Source: Nelson Snippets / Facebook
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.
Source: James Thomas

