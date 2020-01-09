Workouts and lemonade stands among the Kiwi community-led fundraising for Australia bushfire relief

New Zealanders are mucking on this side of the Tasman in to help those affected by the bushfires raging through Australia.

Money is being raised in a myriad of ways: a lemonade stand in Queenstown, a burpee challenge at a gym in Auckland and a special auction planned for Wellington.

Animals are also receiving help, with pouches being made for the animals that have lost parents in the fires.

"Seeing how in need those animals are over there, I thought this is something that I could do," volunteer Jacqui Gunn told 1 NEWS.

"It doesn't really involve donating a lot of money, it's more time."

New Zealand's aid agencies are also on standby and volunteers are ready to fly over to help where needed.

"Kiwis are inherently generous people so we've had lots of people calling and asking how they can help," Red Cross' Angela Sutherland told 1 NEWS.

And for those unsure how to assist, Ms Sutherland says donating money is more helpful than goods.

"It means that people can make their own decisions about what they need after a disaster," she says.