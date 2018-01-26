 

Workers' 90-day trial period rollback welcomed by CTU, but they say it should go further

The Council of Trade Unions has welcomed the government's plans to scale back the 90-day trial law, saying some employers "game" the system and that "tens of thousands" of employees have suffered.

Richard Wagstaff says employers "game" the system to their advantage against already-vulnerable workers.
Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced the government will move to scrap the 90-day trial period law for 70 per cent of Kiwi workers, as well as guaranteeing rest and meal breaks.

While 70 per cent of employees will be exempt from having a trial period imposed, the option will still be available to most businesses.

Businesses with more than 19 employees will not be able to use a trial period.

The main points include guaranteed rest and meals breaks, and the scrapping of the controversial 90 day trials for big companies.
Source: 1 NEWS

CTU President Richard Wagstaff says they are "really pleased" with the changes, but that they still don't go far enough to protect workers' rights.

"We really wanted it to be gone altogether," Mr Wagstaff said.

"We don't think the evidence is there that it works to create employment ... what we do know is that tens of thousands of people have been flicked within three months of working and it hurts those people.

"It's a terrible way to start work to be told that you're not wanted ... a bit like trying on a pair of shoes and you flick them off cause you can't be bothered."

Mr Wagstaff said having such measures in place just gives employers even more power when it comes to negotiations.

"When people are on their own, they don't really have the professional support of unions or their colleagues ... they've left the employer to negotiate with employees who are vulnerable, who might be on a 90 day trial or whatever," he said.

"It's very hard for employees to stand their ground and get a good deal - it's a pretty one way street, that sort of negotiation."

Employees were becoming disposable to some employers, he said, who were abusing the system.

"People [employers] game it so they don't get into longer-term relationships with staff and take on service obligations," Mr Wagstaff said.

"Good employers don't need it and don't use it and we don't want to see it across the economy."

The legislation will be introduced to parliament on Monday next week, with the first reading due early next month.

