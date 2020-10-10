Woman's attempted escape from managed isolation 'makes a joke of the whole thing' - Judith Collins

Judith Collins says the Government "has not been upfront" with the public after a woman was caught attempting to escape an Auckland managed isolation facility yesterday.

A woman attempted to escape the Grand Millennium Hotel managed isolation facility from a fire exit early yesterday morning following a successful escape the previous day. She left the facility for two hours, before returning at 3am.

Collins said the "Government has not been upfront" with the public,saying the news of the escape "came from media rather than from the Government itself and acknowledging what had happened."

She again reiterated claims the Government "couldn't organise anything - they simply can't," while calling for the use of Bluetooth and covid cards in managed isolation facilities in order to prevent future escapes.

"They could be doing a lot better in terms of actually managing it and to hear that this person tried to escape and had already successfully escaped the night before for a two-hour jaunt somewhere in the city and then popped back up again. I mean, that just makes a joke of the whole thing."

Collins did not call for Air Commodore Darryn Webb's resignation following the incident, however, adding that the Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine is "yet another person in charge".