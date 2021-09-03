Woman waiting for vaccination all-clear describes hearing gunshots inside Auckland mall

A woman who was waiting to get the all-clear after receiving her Covid-19 vaccination at a LynnMall pharmacy has described the panic after Friday’s shooting.

Aanya Divekar, who was inside LynnMall when there was an attack at a supermarket Source: 1 NEWS

A man was shot dead by police after allegedly injuring 'multiple people' at a New Lynn supermarket in West Auckland this afternoon.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS five ambulances and three rapid response units were called to the scene at 2.40pm.

Three patients are in a critical condition and have been transported to Auckland City hospital, one patient is in a moderate condition and has been taken to Waitākere Hospital, and one patient is in a moderate condition and has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Another patient in a serious condition is in Auckland City hospital.

A person posted video of people rushing out the mall near the Countdown, while witnesses have reported screaming in the supermarket and people with stab wounds.

Aanya Divekar told 1 NEWS about 15 minutes into her post-vaccination observation period, she heard gunshots and “everyone just panicked and ran inside the pharmacy”.

“I was just like panicking on the inside but I tried to stay calm and you know just walked in, didn’t really run.

“We heard the gunshots and then people in the pharmacy shut down everything and then we only went to the rooms,” she said.

“People were like hiding behind shelves and then we were in there about five to seven minutes, then they called the police, then after that they escorted us out the other way outside.

Divekar said people were escorted out single file, adding she thought there were about seven people in the room, “and then there was a baby as well, probably a new born”.