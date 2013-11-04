Woman shot at Tauranga property now in a stable condition

A woman who was shot at a Tauranga house last night is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 27-year-old was taken to Tauranga Hospital with a gunshot wound at around 6.24pm following an incident at a Christopher Street house last night.

She was initially in a serious condition but police told 1 NEWS that has now been changed to stable.

Neighbours heard a baby crying after initially hearing a gunshot at approximately 6.30pm, NZ Herald reports.

After the shot, I heard a baby crying, and lots of people yelling and screaming, including a woman who I heard say 'look what you have done'," one male neighbour told NZ Herald.

A car then drove off at speed before police arrived, residents reported.