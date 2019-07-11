TODAY |

Woman sentenced to eight months' home detention for visa fraud

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman has been sentenced to eight months' home detention after providing false information to obtain a visa for her child. 

Rajinah Sellvagumaran pleaded guilty last May to two charges of knowingly providing false or misleading information in regard to two visa applications she made for her child, Immigration New Zealand said in a statement.

The 31-year-old was sentenced in the Napier District Court today.

Immigration New Zealand general manager verification and compliance, Stephen Vaughan, said today's sentence demonstrates INZ’s commitment to being a trusted regulator and steward of the immigration system.

“The integrity of the immigration system relies on individuals providing genuine and accurate information. This sentence shows deliberately providing fraudulent or misleading information to INZ won’t be tolerated," Mr Vaughan said.

He said the case also highlights the importance of being honest when making visa applications, even when personal and family circumstances may be difficult.

“Honesty is always the best policy. Not being up-front and truthful has the potential to harm a person’s current and future visa applications, and puts their ability to stay in New Zealand in jeopardy."
 

New Zealand
Immigration
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
