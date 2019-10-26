Woman pleads not guilty to murdering Christchurch woman who died in 1995 after being stabbed multiple times

The two people accused of murdering Christchurch woman Angela Maree Blackmoore have appeared in the High Court at Christchurch, one entering a not guilty plea and the other yet to plead.

A 45-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, who have continued name suppression, have been charged in connection with the murder 24 years ago.

The woman has pleaded not guilty to the charge. The man is yet to enter a plea, but will be expected to plead on December 13.

The 21-year-old was 10 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed 39 times in the kitchen area of her home in the east Christchurch suburb of Wainoni on 17 August, 1995. Her son, who was aged two at the time, was asleep in a bedroom and unharmed.

The court was packed with relatives and friends of Ms Blackmoore. Among those watching proceedings was Laurie Anderson, Ms Blackmoore's partner at the time of her death.

Police arrested the pair following an extensive investigation which saw the police offer a $100,000 reward for information about the murder. The reward expired on October 16, with no-one getting the money.

Both defendants will have name suppression extended until applications can be heard on December 5th.