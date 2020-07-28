Woman pleads guilty to escaping from Auckland managed isolation facility

A woman has pleaded guilty in court today to absconding from a managed isolation facility in Auckland earlier this month.

Suzanne Marie Derrett, 43, had arrived from Brisbane when she escaped the Pullman Hotel on July 4. The hotel is being used as a managed isolation facility.

She had tested negative to her day three Covid-19 test before the escape.

Derrett was found two hours after her escape on Anzac Avenue, several blocks away.

Today she pleaded guilty to absconding from the Pullman Hotel.