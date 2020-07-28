TODAY |

Woman pleads guilty to escaping from Auckland managed isolation facility

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman has pleaded guilty in court today to absconding from a managed isolation facility in Auckland earlier this month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Suzanne Derrett left Auckland’s Pullman Hotel on July 4, and admitted her guilt in a Dunedin court today. Source: 1 NEWS

Suzanne Marie Derrett, 43, had arrived from Brisbane when she escaped the Pullman Hotel on July 4. The hotel is being used as a managed isolation facility. 

She had tested negative to her day three Covid-19 test before the escape.

Derrett was found two hours after her escape on Anzac Avenue, several blocks away.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Suzanne Derrett is accused of escaping from the Pullman Hotel in Central Auckland on July 4 Source: 1 NEWS

Today she pleaded guilty to absconding from the Pullman Hotel.

She's been remanded on bail for a week.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Woman pleads guilty to escaping from Auckland managed isolation facility
2
NZ suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong, after China passes controversial law
3
Convicted paedophile who worked on set of NZ children's TV show admits making and distributing child sex abuse images
4
More than 13,000 NZ businesses ordered to repay Covid-19 wage subsidy
5
'It’s causing massive problems' - Beekeeper says nothing can be done to stop NZ bees picking up traces of weed-killer glyphosate
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:26

Convicted paedophile who worked on set of NZ children's TV show admits making and distributing child sex abuse images

Donald Trump's national security adviser has Covid-19
06:38

Modern slavery expert hopes more victims will come forward following NZ's first conviction

Doctors in New Zealand frustrated by patients refusing Covid-19 tests