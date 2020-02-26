TODAY |

Woman pleads for drivers to abide by road rules after 'small mistake' killed son in Taranaki crash

The mother of a young man killed in a crash on a rural road in Taranaki earlier this month is pleading with others to slow down and abide by the road rules.

Hamuera Taiawa, 21, was killed when the farm bike he was driving crashed into a car on a rural road. Source: Te Karere

On February 12, Hamuera Taiawa, 21, had just finished work for the day, milking on a farm not far from home.

He was riding a farm bike home and crashed into a car at the intersection of Opunake and Rowan roads near Stratford.

His mother, Marcia Taiawa told Te Karere he "made a small mistake, and it’s taken his life".

“I think if he had of abided by the road rules then he would have most definitely been here,” said Ms Taiawa.

“We could give all the advice we want. I wish I could have told my son more to slow down and drive properly but that’s not going to change it for me now.”

She said Hamuera was a kind-hearted person to everyone.

“It took him a while but he finally found his calling and he was so proud of it. He would sit there for hours just telling us everything that he had done on the farm,” she said.

“I just hope others make those changes and so no other family has to go through this again.”

