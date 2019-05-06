Woman found guilty of sexually abusing girls during 10-year relationship with male offender

A woman on trial for her part in a string of sexual abuse against several children has been found guilty of most of the charges she faced.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. Source: 1 NEWS

Laken Rose has been awaiting verdicts from the High Court in Hamilton which were delivered this morning.

She faced 60 charges and pleaded guilty to 10 at the start of the nine day trial last month.

Her partner for many years, Andrew Alan Williams, in turn pleaded guilty at that time to dozens of charges he faced.

Of the charges Rose contested, she’s now been found guilty of all but five.

In his ruling delivered today, Justice Muir said the charges stemmed from a 10 year relationship with Williams.

The Crown argued Rose was a party to his offending and acted as an enabler and filmed his offending.

The girls involved were aged three to 13.

Rose met Williams in 2009 at a Horse of the Year event in 2009 when she was 19 and Williams was 42.

The ruling details how Rose said her partner “pressured her to find and recruit adolescent girls for the purpose of intimate photography and sex”.

Rose has been found not guilty of charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and possessing objectionable material.