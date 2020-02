A woman has died after trying to save her child at Baylys Beach on Northland's west coast yesterday.

Baylys Beach Source: istock.com

Police say the woman got into trouble at around 5.45pm while she went to the aid of her child who was struggling in the water.

Her child received minor injuries.

"This is an absolute tragedy and Police’s deepest sympathies are with the woman’s family," a police spokesperson says.