Woman critically injured after falling from moving campervan on Waikato Expressway

A woman was critically injured after falling out of a moving campervan on the Waikato Expressway, near Tamahere, this morning.

The incident took place on the Cambridge section of the expressway, which has a newly-introduced speed limit 110km/h.

A hospital spokesperson told 1 NEWS the woman was taken to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.

She is currently in the hospital's intensive care unit.

She was not the driver of the vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11am and the Serious Crash Unit is now investigating.