Woman charged over Auckland hotel shooting as hunt for gang member continues

A fourth person linked to a gang member sought following a shooting at an Auckland luxury hotel last month has been arrested and charged.

Hone Reihana. Source: New Zealand Police

Police were called to the scene of the Sofitel Hotel on April 15 following reports shots were fired amid a gang conflict.

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of Hone Reihana, 27, also known as Hone Hawira - a patched Head Hunter gang member - over the incident.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said a 25-year-old woman was today arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation to locate Reihana in West Auckland.

The woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact and will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon.

"Over the past week, three other people have been arrested and charged in Auckland and Northland with being an accessory after the fact in relation to this investigation," Detective Sutton says.

Third person arrested after Auckland hotel shooting, hunt for gang member still on

Anyone with sightings of Reihana is asked to contact 111. Police say he should not be approached.

Information can be provided direct to the inquiry team on 09 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.