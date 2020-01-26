Woman charged with murder of Lower Hutt man pleads not guilty, loses name suppression

A woman charged over the death of a man in Lower Hutt has pleaded not guilty, and her name suppression has been lifted.

Damelza Hohipa, 41, of Naenae is charged with the murder of Davis Phillips last month.

Mr Phillips was found on a Taita street on Sunday, January 26 with critical injuries from which he later died.

Another man charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent also appeared in the High Court at Wellington.

He will appear again on Friday, February 28 and has name suppression until that time.