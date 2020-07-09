TODAY |

Woman charged as accessory in murder of Constable Matthew Hunt loses bid to keep name secret

Paul Hobbs, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The 24-year-old man accused of murdering Constable Matthew Hunt will keep his name secret for at least another two weeks.

Constable Matthew Hunt. Source: Supplied

Constable Hunt was shot and killed mid-morning on June 19 during what police called a routine traffic stop.

Another officer was seriously injured after being shot in the leg, while a member of the public was allegedly run over by the accused.

However, the 30-year-old woman charged being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Constable Hunt today lost her legal bid to keep her name secret.

She can't be named until she provides further instruction to her lawyer, the judge ruled. 

She remains remanded in custody with a trial set for July next year.


