Woman and toddler emerge alive after being hit by tourist bus in Auckland CBD

A woman and a young child have survived being hit and trapped under a bus in Auckland's CBD today.
The incident was reported to police at 1.05pm.
Witnesses say the red sightseeing bus rolled backwards and hit a woman and toddler in a pram on Victoria Street West.
Onlookers rushed to the pair's aid and they emerged alive from under the bus after the incident.
Police say three people have sustained minor injuries in the incident.
1 NEWS understands the bus driver wasn't in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Cordons are in place at the intersection where the accident occurred.
Police say these are expected to be in place for a period while the scene is cleared.
The company involved - Soaring Kiwi Tours - wouldn't comment.