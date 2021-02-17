TODAY |

Woman with alleged ISIS link to return to NZ

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand Government will bring back into the country a woman with alleged links to ISIS and also her two children, who have been held in Turkey since crossing over from Syria earlier this year. 

Suhayra Aden (right). Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Turkey asked New Zealand to repatriate Suhayra Aden and her children. 

Ardern also mentioned that it had been made "clear that any New Zealander who might be suspected of association with a terrorist group should expect to be investigated under New Zealand law, but that would be a matter for the police".

In February, the situation developed into a high profile spat with Australia after the country scrapped her once dual-citizenship, leaving her with just New Zealand citizenship. 

"It is wrong that New Zealand should shoulder the responsibility for a situation involving a woman who has not lived in New Zealand since she was six, has resided in Australia since that time, has her family in Australia and left for Syria from Australia on her Australian passport," Ardern said in February. 

Today, Ardern said that Australia would not reverse the cancellation of citizenship.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

"New Zealand is not able to remove citizenship from a person and leave them stateless, and as New Zealand citizens this country is the only place where they can currently legally reside.

"We have taken into account our international responsibilities as well as the details of this particular case, including the fact that children are involved."

“I can assure people great care is being taken as to how the woman and her young children are returned to New Zealand and how they will be managed in a way that minimises any risk for New Zealanders.

