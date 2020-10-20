TODAY |

Woman, 26, becomes fourth person to be charged over last year’s Trelise Cooper heist

Source:  1 NEWS

A 26-year-old woman has become the fourth person to be charged over to the theft of 1500 designer garments from Trelise Cooper in Auckland last year.

Trelise Cooper says a single clothes hanger is all that's left after the Kiwi fashion designer was burgled. Source: Trelise Cooper / Instagram

The woman was charged with receiving stolen property on Saturday and was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

A man, aged 41, has previously been charged with burglary and a woman, aged 45, charged with receiving stolen property over the theft of the garments from an Epsom styling room on October 20.

Man and woman arrested over Trelise Cooper styling room burglary

Another woman was also charged in connection to the robbery.

The Kiwi fashion designer said the theft of her entire spring and summer collections - around 1800 pieces – was a “huge loss” and left them “truly devastated”.

"All of our hard work through Covid lockdowns and 2020 - gone!" she shared on Instagram at the time of the robbery.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
