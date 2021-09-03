TODAY |

Witness describes 'chaos' in moments after LynnMall Countdown attack

Source:  1 NEWS

A witness to today's shocking LynnMall Countdown attack in West Auckland says he saw an elderly man lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds, before hearing several gunshots not long after a pair of undercover police entered the supermarket.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jim Taoirangi said he was about to go in and help when he saw the cops enter LynnMall Countdown. Source: 1 NEWS

Jim Taoirangi was about to enter the supermarket when he saw a woman walk out with a stab wound in her shoulder.

"There was chaos," he told 1 NEWS.

Hearing there was a man with a knife, Taoirangi said he was about to go in and try and help by throwing bottles, tins, "whatever I could" at the perpetrator, before a pair of undercover police ran into the supermarket.

He pointed down the end where he believed the attacker was, and watched as the police sprinted in that direction.

"They ran down the end and within three to five seconds gunshots, four, five shots from police," Taoirangi says.

Live updates: Man shot dead after 'multiple people' injured at West Auckland supermarket

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS five ambulances and three rapid response units were called to the scene at 2.40pm.

Three patients in a critical condition and one in a serious condition have been transported to Auckland City Hospital, one patient in a moderate condition has been taken to Waitākere Hospital, and one patient in a moderate condition and has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Police at the scene following an incident at LynMall in New Lynn, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

The alleged offender was fatally shot by police at the scene.

Countdown released a statement saying they were "devastated" by what had taken place at their LynnMall location this afternoon. The store has been closed until further notice.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Live updates: 'Extremist' shot dead after 'terrorist attack' in West Auckland supermarket - Ardern
2
Witness describes 'chaos' in moments after LynnMall Countdown attack
3
Full video: Jacinda Ardern, Andrew Coster speak after terrorist attack at Auckland mall
4
Mother of MIQ escapee, who called police on him, apologises to public
5
West Auckland supermarket incident a terrorist attack - PM
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'No risk to public safety' from Auckland MIQ escapee - Robertson

Twenty-eight new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

Opposition criticise Ardern for not going public about MIQ escapee

Full video: Dr Caroline McElnay, Grant Robertson provide latest Covid-19 update