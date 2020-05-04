'I wish we had a leader like her' - Piers Morgan raves over Jacinda Ardern's Covid-19 response

English broadcaster Piers Morgan has singled out Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, sharing a social media video comparing New Zealand's efforts with that of the UK.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern acting without hesitation to lock down New Zealand to halt the spread of Covid-19 has earned praise globally, as other nations struggle to contain the pandemic.

One such country is the UK, now the epicentre of the coronavirus in Europe, with over 230,000 confirmed cases and over 33,000 dead.

Sharing a video from left-wing organisation Momentum, Mr Morgan noted New Zealand's progress when compared to the UK.

"This is incredibly damning. I wish we had a leader like Jacinda Ardern," Morgan wrote.