Winston Peters to work from home as country prepares to go into coronavirus lockdown

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is now working from home, following the instructions given as the country prepares to go into lockdown.

Yesterday afternoon, New Zealand's Covid-19 coronavirus alert level rose to level three. It will go up to level four at 11.59pm on Wednesday, effectively meaning the population will have to self-isolate at home for four weeks.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged all people over 70 and those with compromised immunity to self-isolate as much as possible.

"For my generation of New Zealanders, we are used to sacrifice," Mr Peters, who is 74, said in a Facebook video today.

"We grew up in the shadow of the Great Depression and War and we've seen tragedy in our lives ... but now our generation faces a new and dynamic challenge, an invisible and potentially deadly one."

"How are we to get through this latest disruption to our way of life? By staying at home, by keeping a two metre visible distance when people pay us a visit.

"Last night, I returned to my home and work for me will continue from there. That's the advice given and that's the advice being followed. My generation of New Zealanders must follow that example."

He said he would stay in constant contact with the Prime Minister, his caucus and staff.

"There are times in a nation's life that are sent to really test us. We are living through such times now. That's why we need to place ourselves on a war footing.