TODAY |

Winston Peters taking steps not to be seen as 'Labour's poodle' before the election, commentator says

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

Political commentator Matthew Hooton says Winston Peters' recent criticism of his own coalition partner is likely a tactic for re-election.

Mr Peters made headlines this week when he hit out at Labour over its handling of the abortion legislation, saying the issue should go to a referendum.

He told Sky News that his was the only party which had acting in good faith over the legislation, and said the issue was never included in coalition talks.

He has also been at odds with some in Labour over the Ihumātao protest.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The deputy Prime Minister talked about the Government’s relationship with Māori on TVNZ1’s Breakfast. Source: Breakfast

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, Mr Hooton said the perceived schism could be a tactic to assure voters he is not "Labour's poodle" when it comes to election time.

His power comes from being a wild card, Mr Hooton said, and likely wants to be seen as being able to go either way.

"On Election Day when people go to the polling places .. he needs them to think he is neutral between National and Labour - if he doesn't secure that, he's probably not going to get to five per cent," Mr Hooton said.

"More importantly from his perspective, He needs to be able to genuinely negotiate with Labour and Naitonal and they both have to fear that he'll go with the other.

"He can't flounce out of the Government the way he did out of Jenny Shipley's government, because that would look like he's completely unreliable - some people might say he actually is - but he'll want to do this progressively.

""He needs to be independent again, so this is the beginning of that process."

Watch the full interview above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Matthew Hooton believes Mr Peters speaking out against his own coalition partner is a political tactic to secure re-election. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man charged with assaulting teen who wore hat during national anthem convinced Trump ordered him to do it, lawyer says
2
Unrecognizable nurse with medical report, selective focus
Women denied treatment for gynaecological problems deemed 'non-urgent'
3
It is not yet known how police are treating the death.
Former NZ Herald journalist found dead at Auckland Domain
4
Tiny house court case a 'landmark' for future of owners in New Zealand
5
Police seek public's help as homicide investigation into woman's death in Whanganui continues
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A liquor store.

Coroner warns breastfeeding mothers not to drink alcohol after 'acute intoxication' contributed to baby girl's death

Four people injured after car flips onto its roof in South Auckland
03:06
Family of pedestrian killed in Christchurch hit-and-run hope for justice as manhunt continues

Wanted man remains at large after trio arrested over Christchurch fatal hit-and-run

Queenstown airport expansion plans on hold after public 'vitriol'