TODAY |

Winston Peters hits back at 'balderdash' idea of strained relationship between Govt, Māori

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Māori Issues

Winston Peters denies a diminishing relationship with Māori, amid Oranga Tamariki being investigated for its baby uplifts and Ihumātao protests ongoing.

The deputy Prime Minister told TVNZ1's Breakfast today issues had been "smoldering for some time", but suggestions the Government's relationship with Māori had gone up in smoke were "nonsense".

Protests are set to be held outside Parliament today over Oranga Tamariki and protests have been boiling in east Auckland for a long time - but heating up especially since last week - over the plan to build housing on sacred Māori land.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s been labelled the biggest Māori land protest in decades. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Peters said he was going to be listening to the facts and hearing what people had to say on the issues.

"Just because there's been a show at this area [Ihumātao] in the last two weeks, that our whole relationship with Māori has collapsed is really balderdash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

About 15 people gathered to protest against the uplift of Māori babies. Source: 1 NEWS

"What we don't need, please, is sensationalism around a very serious issue, particularly when it comes to Oranga Tamariki," he said, adding that the Government had invested $1 billion in the organisation.

Mr Peters added that many members of Parliament have come from a Māori background and care about the issues.

"We have a Cabinet which has a lot of understanding and relationships and history with Māori."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The deputy PM and NZ First leader talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast today about his party’s falling poll numbers. Source: Breakfast

Your playlist will load after this ad

The deputy Prime Minister talked about the Government’s relationship with Māori on TVNZ1’s Breakfast. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:45
The deputy PM and NZ First leader talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast today about his party’s falling poll numbers.
Winston Peters lashes out at 'biased' 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll after NZ First drops nearly two per cent
2
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
3
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
4
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
5
The deputy Prime Minister talked about the Government’s relationship with Māori on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Winston Peters hits back at 'balderdash' idea of strained relationship between Govt, Māori
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:45
The deputy PM and NZ First leader talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast today about his party’s falling poll numbers.

Winston Peters lashes out at 'biased' 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll after NZ First drops nearly two per cent
06:08
National want to fund an independent cancer agency and set up a $200 million fund dedicated to cancer drugs over four years.

Simon Bridges defends National's new cancer policy after Cancer Society criticism
03:49
Head of Trade Me motors Alan Clark talked about the increase in interested buyers on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

More than three-quarters of Kiwis now considering electric cars, a big jump from last year, survey shows
zimmer frame generic elderly

NZ rest home operator told to apologise after man with dementia fell 97 times in 10 months