TODAY |

Winston Peters: Border restrictions could be relaxed for 'trans-Tasman bubble' during pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has hinted at a potential "trans-Tasman bubble" of relaxed border restrictions between New Zealand and Australia if both nations can progress in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Foreign Affairs Minister has had plenty on his plate from his home in Whananaki. Source: Breakfast

Mr Peters sat down for a lengthy interview with TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning from his home in Whananaki when he admitted New Zealand's borders won't be as relaxed as they were at the start of the year for "a fair time".

"Until we see, I believe, a worldwide vaccine that is working, our borders are going to be much more closely guarded and much more closely inspected than ever before," Mr Peters said.

However, that tight border security could be relaxed for a few nations in the Pacific if figures for the coronavirus around the region continue to go down.

Mr Peters says there's already discussions in place with our trans-Tasman neighbours for such an engagement.

"Our thing is with Australia, it's almost like we've got a trans-Tasman bubble between our two countries and if the figures keep on going that way, that is a serious possibility.

"We're exploring that as we speak."

Winston Peters. Source: Getty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern closed New Zealand's borders last month as part of the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and has since also enforced a 14-day quarantine for any Kiwis returning from overseas travel.

Approximately 60 people were taken to quarantine facilities yesterday after boarding a Government-organised rescue flight from South America - an effort Mr Peters says both the passengers and New Zealand is paying for.

"We are paying for a lot of it but we've got three different cost measurements depending on how far they're coming but they're paying for a substantial amount of it themselves," Mr Peters said.

"When they can't make it, we make a credit advance available for them to get them on this plane and get them home."

Mr Peters added flights to Europe and other areas are being looked at but the safety of New Zealanders here needs to be thought of as well.

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Govt to reveal what Level 3 restrictions will mean for New Zealanders
2
Southland man dies from injuries suffered in stag attack
3
Winston Peters: Border restrictions could be relaxed for 'trans-Tasman bubble' during pandemic
4
Helen Clark takes aim at 'foolish' President Trump after WHO funding slash
5
Regional leaders advocate for businesses to reopen under Level 3
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing April 16: Growing concern for society’s most vulnerable

04:43

Kiwi in Singapore warns lifting lockdown too early could prompt cases to surge
00:28

Warriors uncertain of flights to Australia due to border restrictions
00:30

More Kiwis have recovered from Covid-19 than are infected