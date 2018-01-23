 

Wild weather causes surface flooding on Auckland's North Shore

Wild weather has caused disruption in Auckland after surface flooding hit parts of a motorway and trapped a person in their car. 

NZTA say Westbound lanes of Upper Harbour Highway are flooded.
Source: NTTA Akld & Nthlnd

Fire and Emergency were called to 13 weather related incidents on the city's North Shore so far today.

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.
Source: Breakfast

However a fire spokesperson said these have all been "relatively minor" flooding incidents and have mainly involved clearing drains.

Flooding along Caribbean Dr, Unsworth Heights, has left numerous cars on Auckland's North Shore stranded this morning.

Source: Facebook / Beach Haven and Birkdale Community

Earlier a person was trapped in their car after getting stuck in flood waters on Rosedale Road, Albany.

Fire and Emergency has confirmed to 1 NEWS that this person is no longer trapped. 

Upper Harbour Motorway has has serious surface flooding this morning along Unsworth Heights, on Auckland's North Shore.

Source: Facebook / Beach Haven and Birkdale Community

According to NZTA there was flooding in the westbound lanes of the Upper Harbour Highway before Albany.

The flooding has eased and congestion has cleared, according to NZTA. 

MetService have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Auckland from 8.54amm which has now been lifted. 

It tweeted Rosedale Rd has had over 52mm of rain in an hour. 

Read more: Sweltering Kiwi summer could add thunder to the mix today

