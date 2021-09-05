Wider alert level split 'feasible' says Bloomfield

Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed it would be possible for most of the country to drop alert level even as Auckland continues in lockdown.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Director-General of Health announced 20 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Saturday, a further drop down from the past few days.

The news comes as Cabinet prepares to weigh up whether to drop most of the country's alert level tomorrow, as Auckland continues in Alert Level 4 for another week at least.

However, he says the change would be reliant on an even stronger boundary between regions that border Auckland to prevent the Delta variant outbreak from spreading.

"In many respects, it's feasible, it's possible for an Alert Level 4:2 boundary. Arguably that boundary should be even tighter than it is under Alert Level 4:3 boundary."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Health officials have already begun their assessment on whether the country is ready to drop alert levels, in preparation for Monday's decision by Cabinet.

Bloomfield said part of the conditions for dropping alert levels may be a need for stricter precautions compared to previous outbreaks.

"Just as we gave advice on strengthening Alert Level 3 arrangements, we've come up with some additional advice around strengthening Alert Level 2."

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Cabinet would be taking in to account many factors of the outbreak before making their final decision.

"We'll continue to look for the things that we've looked for all the way through, so that is: where we've got information about testing rates, where we've got information about waste water rates.

"And making sure we've got the very best and up to date information."