Where's Anna? Canterbury police desperate to find missing 20-year-old

Canterbury Police have taken to social media in the hopes of finding missing Christchurch woman Anna James-Revell.
The 20-year-old was last seen on Monday night in Rangiora around 8:30pm wearing ripped jeans and an adidas top.
In a post on Facebook, police said it's out of character for her to stay away from home this long and that it's likely she's in the North Canterbury area.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Christchurch Police on 09 363 7400 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
