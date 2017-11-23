 

What's former Maori Party leader Te Ururoa Flavell doing now he's left politics?

Former Maori Party politician Te Ururoa Flavell was welcomed to Waikato University as their new professorial.

It's been two months since the Maori Party lost its place in Parliament, a time of reflection for leader Mr Flavell.
His part-time role is Professorial Teaching Fellow.

He will be tutoring students in his relevant areas of expertise politics and Maori business.

Mr Flavell was ousted from Parliament in last year's election after Labour candidate Tamati Coffey won the Waiariki seat.

As the Maori Party co-leader arrived to give his speech, supporters broke out in a haka.
Te Ururoa is a former student of Waikato University where he also completed his thesis for his post-graduate degree.

"My role is as a liaison officer and so I help build relationships between people of all backgrounds," Mr Flavell told TVNZ1's Te Karere.

First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Te Ururoa Flavell.
"So that's my skill set in a nutshell, and I hope that I can be effective in a consultancy role when it comes to governance issues within companies, businesses and groups moving forward into the future."

"He has skills that can help non-Māori departments here on campus with engaging with Māori culture," says Associate Professor Tom Roa.

