Whanganui student wins battle for female students to wear trousers to school

Last year 14-year-old Karla Mills started an online petition for her school, Whanganui High School, to allow all students to wear long pants as part of the winter uniform - both because it was so much warmer, but also because she wanted girls to have the freedom and comfort of wearing pants instead of skirts.

Karla ended up on Fair Go because she got quite a bit of social media backlash for going public with her campaign.

But Whanganui High School has now surveyed about 800 students, staff and pupils and the result is that as of this winter, all girls will have the choice of either skirt or trousers and all boys can wear either shorts and trousers.