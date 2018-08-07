 

Whanganui High School opens Joseph Parker visit to 'entire school' after boxer's camp threatens to pull out

Whanganui High School has apologised to Joseph Parker and now says a speaking event by the New Zealand heavyweight boxer will be open to all its students and staff, after Parker's camp indicated he wouldn't appear unless this happened.

A promotional flier which described the event on August 21 as "a closed motivational session for Māori and Pasifika boys" and their fathers sparked outrage among some parents and residents who interpreted it as barring girls, and male students from non-Maori and Pasifika backgrounds, from attending.

The critics described it as racist and sexist.

The Whanganui High School board board of trustees had claimed it was the Parker team who had requested the event be closed.

But Parker himself said he had "absolutely no idea at any stage" that such attendance restrictions were in place when he signed up and was disappointed by both the restriction and the claim it was done at his request.

Parker's promoter David Higgins had said, "we probably wouldn't support that particular visit if it's not inclusive and if changes aren't made".

Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen says in a statement this afternoon the entire school is looking forward to Joseph Parker's visit.

"At all times we have wanted to respect the wishes of Joseph Parker when he visits Whanganui High School on Tuesday, 21 August," Mr McAllen said.  

He said a completed ‘Visit Itinerary’ was formally presented to a combined Board of Trustees and Senior Leadership Team planning meeting last Saturday.

"At this meeting, we were under the impression that the itinerary for Joseph Parker’s visit had been co-constructed with the knowledge of Joseph and his team.

"This impression is now clearly incorrect and we apologise for the misunderstanding that has been created," Mr McAllen said.  

"Our entire school of 1500 students and 150 staff members are looking forward to having this wonderful opportunity to meet Joseph Parker on Tuesday, 21 August," he said.

The Kiwi heavyweight is unlikely to speak at a Whanganui “closed motivational session for Māori and Pasifika boys” if changes aren’t made. Source: 1 NEWS
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in Atlanta.

News outlets report a car hit a metal utility pole early Sunday local time, and the engine compartment was aflame by the time police arrived. 

Bystanders helped get two passengers out of the burning car, but the front passenger couldn't get out.

So two police officers got to work. One used fire extinguishers to combat the fire, while the other worked to get the passenger out through the driver's side window.

An officer's pants caught fire, but he only suffered minor scrapes and bruises. The three passengers were hospitalised.

Atlanta police Sergeant John Chafee thanked the citizens who helped remove the people, and commended the officers.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Bystanders helped get two passengers out after a fiery crash but the front passenger couldn't get out. Source: Associated Press
The Post Primary Teachers Association is seeking a 15 per cent pay rise for secondary teachers and a housing allowance for those in high-cost areas.

The union's claim tabled with the Education Ministry this afternoon also includes more non-teaching hours and increases to management units paid for extra duties.

Association president Jack Boyle said higher pay and better conditions would help attract and retain more teachers, of which there was a shortage.

"When we've got 40 per cent fewer people going into secondary initial teacher education, when we've got 40 per cent of those who do come in actually leaving within the first five years, and when we've got 20 per cent of the current workforce north of 60, there is a correction that is required and it is required now," he said.

The union's members last year debated whether teachers in Auckland should be paid extra to help them cope with the high cost of housing in the region, and the idea was included in the claim.

Teacher Kahli Oliveira says it’s not just about the money, it’s about ensuring the best learning environment for the kids. Source: 1 NEWS

The union is seeking a "high-cost rental allowance" for teachers in areas such as Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown, where the median rent was 10 per cent higher than the national median.

It also sought a continuation of the government paying members' Education Council fees, and a "bargaining fee" for secondary teachers who were not members of the union.

Secondary teachers' previous settlement was made in 2015, resulting in pay rises for most teachers of 6.7 per cent over three years.

Primary school teachers began their pay talks in May and had voted to strike for a day on 15 August unless a solution can be found in mediation with the Education Ministry.

Meanwhile, hospital nurses settled their collective agreement today with pay rises ranging from 12.5 to 16 per cent.

As teachers prepare to strike, 1 NEWS NOW finds out a regular day isn’t just 9am-3pm with a stack of holidays. Source: 1 NEWS
