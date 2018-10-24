Whangārei crash brings powerlines onto SH1, causes gridlock

Police are warning Whangārei motorists to expect significant delays after a crash on State Highway 1 that's brought powelines onto the road.

A vehicle has crashed into a powerpole on SH1, Otaika Road, near the i-Site centre and there's heavy congestion in the area.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, however diversions are in place and these are expected to remain for several hours this evening, police say.

Traffic on SH1 is being diverted northbound though Rewa Rewa Road and southbound through Maunu Road.

Police are recommending motorists avoid the area if possible this evening.

Motorists travelling northbound should also consider taking the SH15 Otaika Valley Road turnoff and avoid the CBD area, police say.