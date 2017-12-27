 

Whanau Ora about to be re-booted under new government

It was a key policy of the now defunct Maori Party but Whanau Ora, which helps at risk families, is now getting a re-boot under the new government. 

It was a key policy of the Maori Party, who no longer hold a place in parliament.
The programme has helped nearly 13,000 families in seven years, costing the country $73 million this year.

Whanau Ora Minister Peeni Henare is pushing for more funding and wanting to know whether people from the Pacific are getting enough help.

He's also interested in expanding the programme by setting up businesses to employ those from struggling families. 

"We can work with out whanau to ensure that they get what they need on a daily basis," Mr Henare told 1 NEWS. 

"But there has been a missing component which has been longer term economic sustainability."

