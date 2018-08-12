 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Whakatāne girl undergoes emergency surgery to reduce chance of brain damage while on US holiday

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health

A Whakatāne girl underwent emergency brain surgery to reduce the chances of brain damage after suffering a head injury while on holiday in the US.

According to the Givealittle page set up to raise funds for her family, Alyssa Ledbetter, 11, complained of a severe headache, neck pain, blurry vision and numbness in her legs after swimming with family on July 21

As she emerged from the water her father said they knew from the symptoms it was likely to be a spinal or head injury.

They got her to the lifeguard tower, where a doctor nearby assisted but Alyssa’s condition deteriorated quickly.

She lost control of her bodily functions and began to have uncontrollable seizures.

The brain surgery doctors said Alyssa had two arteriovenous malformations (AVM) in the frontal cortex of her brain.

Alyssa was taken to surgery immediately where they drilled through her skull to relieve the pressure and drain the fluids.  She remained in the intensive care unit while her brain slowly healed.

Once discharged from the hospital, she would have to complete an outpatient treatment programme before being allowed to return to New Zealand.

The Givealittle page is helping the family raise money to cover medical expenses, including the cost of surgery, ongoing CT and MRI scans, medications and various travel and accommodation expenses.

Alyssa Ledbetter. Source: Give A Little.
Topics
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
The All Black halfback has been given a formal warning for lying to NZ Rugby about the incident.

'You lose mana when you do things like that' - Aaron Smith says toilet tryst cost him role leading the All Blacks' haka

2

‘This is probably jail time for life, huh?’ - Audio released of air traffic controller's conservation with US man who stole plane

3

'Can I be a good politician while also being a good mum?' Jacinda Ardern opens up about her balancing act
4

Dan and Honor Carter announce they're expecting third child
5

All Blacks' haka has 'lost its mana', NZ legends claim
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:52
The Prime Minister says Neve will go to a public school.

'Can I be a good politician while also being a good mum?' Jacinda Ardern opens up about her balancing act
01:36
Otago University researchers are backing their cause, arguing NZ wildlife could live in cities and suburbs.

Native NZ wildlife could live in cities if country commits to investing in suitable environment - study
A yellow Labrador Retriever puppy playing with ball tennis outdoors in the grass

West Australian pet welfare programmes get million dollar cash boost
01:45
In nearby Fairlie, the lack of snow is affecting local businesses this season.

South Canterbury's Fox Peak skifield without snow this winter

Armed man demands cash and cigarettes from service station near Whangarei

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Police are seeking assistance from the public after an armed robbery at a service station in Ruakaka, south of Whangarei last night.

The heavily disguised male was armed with a firearm and carried a black back pack which he used to store the cash and cigarettes that he stole.

He was seen running to a vehicle that was parked at the northern end of the service station and driving off towards Whangarei.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Aaron Crawford at Whangarei Police on 09 430 4500.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Cops are searching for a man after an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke’s Bay town today.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:50
Grace is only 11 but she’s old enough to understand the bullet point in her medical records – “exposed to P in utero”.

'I’m going to be brave' - Girl, 11, knows her mother's drug taking meant she was exposed to P in the uterus

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Call for complete ban on ivory trade in New Zealand

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Conservation

An environmental policy analyst is calling on the Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage to ban the buying and selling of ivory in New Zealand.

Fiona Gordon from the Jane Goodall Institute said New Zealand voted in favour of a global initiative to ban domestic ivory markets two years ago, but no steps have been taken since to shut it down.

"We voted in favour of an historic resolution to close all global domestic ivory markets where they're contributing to illegal trade and here we have in New Zealand examples of illegal trade going on and we have a completely unregulated market still so yeah, we're looking more and more like an outlier on this."

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), to which New Zealand is a party, passed the resolution in 2016.

Ms Gordon said while it was illegal to import ivory without a special permit, it frequently passed through the border.

"People are quite surprised to hear that New Zealand has a market for ivory, it's quite a lucrative trade.

"We're not talking about ivory-handled cutlery either, we're talking carvings, 100 percent ivory which fetches thousands of dollars each."

She said ivory that made its way illegally into New Zealand could be sold at places like auction houses, where there were no requirements for proof of origin or age of the product.

"So if you manage to get some ivory illegally you could sell it on the domestic market for no problem at all."

Today is World Elephant Day. Ms Gordon said an elephant dies every 20 minutes, and the ivory trade played a huge role in their deaths.

There are now less than 400,000 elephants remaining world-wide.

"The plight of elephants is fairly well documented.

"International trade for elephant ivory has essentially been banned but what we do have is nations who still have legal domestic markets and New Zealand is one of those nations.

"Where you have legal ivory markets you have huge risk for illegal products being laundered under the guise of legality and that's exactly what's happened here."

She said there had been about 100 seizures of ivory at the New Zealand border over the last ten years.

"That might not sound like a lot but every piece of ivory counts toward a dead elephant so I think we have to be mindful about that global response because at the moment New Zealand is part of the problem."

The Jane Goodall Institute is urging people to petition Ms Sage for a complete ban on the domestic ivory and rhino horn trade.

Eight items made from African elephant tusks that cost a New Zealander $12,000 in fines. Source: rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Conservation