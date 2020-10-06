'Rivers of embers' - Striking contrast as Lake Ōhau fire leaves ruin and devastation

There are two extremes after a raging fire in Lake Ōhau. Properties are either untouched, or entirely destroyed.

Aerial footage lays bare the scale of devastation in the Mackenzie Basin, after a huge fire which has burned nearly 6000 hectares.

A striking line divides the ruined land from that which escaped the worst of the scorching, where a hasty firebreak was dug and fire crews battled to control the blaze.

Many homes in Lake Ōhau were destroyed, with firefighters initially called out as the blaze engulfed the scenic village.

A property destroyed in the Lake Ōhau fire. Source: 1 NEWS

Twizel Fire Brigades' Ian Gardner describes "rivers of embers" as the fire raged, with extreme wind conditions driving the intensity of the blaze.

Meanwhile chief fire officer Simon Fox says residents were lucky to escape, the roads made impassable by the flames.

Rural properties surrounded by scorched land after the Lake Ōhau fire. Source: 1 NEWS

"The decision to enter the village and put crews in there still weighs very, very heavily on my shoulders," he told 1 NEWS today.

"And I know it was the right thing to do, but there was a fine line in keeping those people safe and the fact we had no injuries, we lost no people.

Burned land after the Lake Ōhau fire. Source: 1 NEWS

"I can only say I'm very proud of the volunteers in the initial attack on the first day."