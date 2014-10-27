Wet end to the working week with heavy rain set to lash Auckland, Northland

It's set to be a wet end to the working week as heavy rain is forecast for the upper North Island tomorrow.

MetService has issued a Severe Weather Watch for heavy rain for Auckland north of the city, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula from tomorrow morning until afternoon.

The heaviest rain is expected in Northland which prompted MetService to declare a Severe Weather Warning as up to 130mm of rain could accumulate, which will start falling this evening until mid-afternoon tomorrow.

"Please note, further heavy rain is possible about the eastern hills of Northland from Friday evening till midnight Friday," MetService said in a statement.

"A humid easterly flow over the northern half of the North Island is expected to spread further south during Thursday and Friday reaching the upper South Island on Saturday.