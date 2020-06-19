West Auckland witness says he saw two men running after shooting which left one police officer dead

A West Auckland resident says he saw two men running after a shooting this morning which left one police officer dead and another seriously injured.

A Massey resident, who didn’t want to be named but was happy to appear on camera, said he was watching TV this morning when he heard sounds like gunfire.

“Three shots then another volley of shots after that," the witness said.

He said he then stepped out onto his deck and saw “a couple of guys running down the intersection there”.

“One jumped the fence. One went that way … ducked around there.”

The man said he saw that one of them was wearing a singlet. Another was wearing a fluro green top.

“I couldn’t make out who they looked like.”

He said he then saw police coming and going after a bit of quiet, which “went on quite a while”.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed this afternoon one police officer died as a result of the shooting.

The two police officers were shot during a "routine traffic stop" on Reynella Drive, Massey, at around 10.30am.

"At this stage, there is nothing to indicate this job was going to be anything out of the ordinary," Mr Coster said while addressing media this afternoon.

A manhunt is still underway for the shooter, who fled the scene in a vehicle.

Mr Coster said he understood there were two people in the vehicle.