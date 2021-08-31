'We're with you' - Ardern's message to terrorist attack victims

Jacinda Ardern has taken to social media today to acknowledge those impacted by the terrorist attack in West Auckland on Friday.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

Late on Saturday night, the full extent of the terrorist's background, including his name, was revealed as suppression orders were lifted.

Three people remain in a critical condition in hospital after the 32-year-old man who had been living in New Zealand for 10 years stabbed seven people in an attack at Countdown LynnMall.

"I haven’t posted properly for a while - it’s been a tough few days," Ardern wrote in her post.

"To all those who were impacted on by the events on Friday - we’re with you. To the seven victims, the people who were there and tried to care for them, the police and first responders.

"It was a horrific thing that happened, a violent senseless attack. But I can only repeat what I said on the day - this was an attack by an individual, not a culture, not a religion or an ethnicity, but an individual who was gripped by an ideology that is not supported by anyone here.

"We have it within our powers to ensure that the actions of an individual do not create a knock on of hate, judgment and vitriol.

"I know New Zealand you will be kind, please wrap your arms around all of our victims," Ardern said on her social media pages.

People were quick to respond with messages of support from around the world, including Australia, the UK, Canada, Hawaii, the US and Brazil.

Ardern's post included an illustration from a Kiwi artist who became well-known through her art used by Ardern to communicate her message after the March 15, 2019 terrorist attack in Christchurch.