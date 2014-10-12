TODAY |

Wellingtonians to forgo registry office for weddings from February next year

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Social Issues
Wellington

Wellingtonians will be able to marry in a registry wedding at home, forgoing the registry office, from February next year.

It comes after the Department of Internal Affairs introduced an online service for booking registry weddings, the Department of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

In June 2019, registry weddings for much of the country moved from courthourses and councils to their home or another place of the couples choosing. 

Couples are asked to select from a list of validated celebrants across the country based on the location of their chosen ceremony, Registrar-General for Births, Deaths and Marriages, Jeff Montgomery, said.

"They can then arrange with their celebrant to have the ceremony at home or a special location, or the celebrant may offer a venue," Mr Montgomery said.

"As the expectation for services and information to be available online continues to increase, we're working hard to ensure New Zealanders can access our services when and where they want."

The new service will cost $90, in line with the previous cost, with the same rules applying for the ceremony.

The Wellington registry office will perform ceremonies until January 31, 2020, with ceremonies to be held at Internal Affairs sites in Auckland, Manukau and Christchurch.

For more information, click here.

Wedding cake
More From
New Zealand
Social Issues
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police dog handler should have given more warning before dog bite on man feared to have weapon, IPCA finds
2
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
3
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
4
Kiwis cautioned to do homework before putting pads on Airbnb
5
Mike King says his Gumboot Friday initiative, out of cash, is victim of its own popularity
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police dog handler should have given more warning before dog bite on man feared to have weapon, IPCA finds
00:18

Pasifika families feeling the brunt of the housing crisis, Salvation Army report says
10:43

Mike King says his Gumboot Friday initiative, out of cash, is victim of its own popularity

Plans to combat misinformation in election-year referendum debates