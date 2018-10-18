 

Wellington waterside cafe patrons treated to orca whale spectacle

A small pod of Orcas was spotted swimming close to shore at Wellington’s Lyall Bay, next to the airport.

Customers at a beach side Maranui Cafe were treated to the orcas swimming amongst the waves.

A small pod of Orcas was spotted swimming close to shore at next to the airport. Source: 1 NEWS
