Wellington skipper fined after falling asleep and colliding with wharf

A boatie who fell asleep at the wheel of his commercially operated catamaran when it collided with the Port Howard Wharf in Wellington three years ago has been fined.

Wellington Harbour. Source: istock.com

Timothy James Newman, owner of Megisti Sailing Charters was fined $2,500 for falling asleep at the wheel while it motored through a busy section of the Wellington Harbour before crashing in November 2017.

The area is often used by kayakers, boaties, cross-harbour ferries and oil tankers according to Maritime New Zealand Compliance Manager Michael-Paul Abbott.

"It was just pure luck that no one was hurt or killed," said Mr Abbott.

While the wharf was relatively unscathed, Mr Newman's vessel was significantly damaged in the incident.

The boat didn't damage the fuel pipe that runs along the wharf, used to offload oil from tankers berthed in the Wellington Harbour.