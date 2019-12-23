TODAY |

Wellington road closed for two months amid waste pipe repair

Wellington Water says a section of Willis Street, between Dixon and Ghuznee streets will remain closed for cars untill the new permanent pipe is installed. 

Pipes being assembled at Willis Street. (Emma Hatton/RNZ) Source: rnz.co.nz

A collapsed pipe has caused more than five million litres of sewage to spill into the harbour since Friday morning.

As a temporary solution a significant amount of the wastewater was diverted through an old pipe in order to stop the amount flowing into the harbour.

Crews continue to scramble in Wellington as 5 million litres of sewage flows into harbour

The burst underground pipe has since been replaced this afternoon by a more long term solution, an overground pipe along Willis St, until they are able to install the new underground pipe. 

Wellington Water says pedestrians will still be allowed access along the street, with crossings put in place at Dixon St and Ghuznee St intersections. 

